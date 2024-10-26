Ex-Abercrombie CEO Denies Sex Trafficking Allegations

Left Menu

Michael S. Jeffries, former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch, has pleaded not guilty to charges of running an international sex trafficking operation during his tenure. Accusations involve coercing men into sexual activities through false modeling promises. Jeffries and his partners face severe legal repercussions if convicted.

Michael S. Jeffries, former chief executive of Abercrombie & Fitch, entered a not guilty plea to serious charges of international sex trafficking. The allegations assert that Jeffries orchestrated the scheme during his leadership, exploiting individuals under false promises of modeling opportunities.

Appearing in court in Central Islip, New York, Jeffries faced an arraignment, where his lawyer entered the plea on his behalf. The charges include one count of sex trafficking and multiple counts of prostitution, potentially resulting in lengthy prison sentences if convicted.

The case shines a spotlight on the tarnishing allegations against Jeffries and his associates, suggesting exploitative practices were conducted to serve personal agendas while aiming to shield Jeffries' public image. Abercrombie & Fitch has distanced itself from the allegations, emphasizing changes in company culture since Jeffries' departure in 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)

