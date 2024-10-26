Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

In response to Iran's recent missile attack, Israel launched military strikes against Tehran's targets. The Middle East remains tense amidst fears of conflict escalation. The United States, informed of Israel's self-defense actions, urges restraint to prevent further regional instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 05:35 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 05:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Early Saturday morning, Israel retaliated against Iran by launching military strikes on specified targets. This response followed a significant ballistic missile attack by Iran on October 1st, aimed at Israeli territory.

The Israel Defense Forces cited Iran's persistent aggression as the motivation behind the strike, asserting their right and duty to protect national security. Strong explosions were reported in Tehran and Karaj, although Iranian media denied any aerial activity.

The United States, while informed of the operation, emphasized the need to avoid exacerbating the conflict further. Recent tensions have been heightened by Israel's operations against Palestinian and Hezbollah militant groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

