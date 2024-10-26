Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past
King Charles and Queen Camilla ended their visit to Samoa, acknowledging the Commonwealth's troubled history amidst discussions on reparations for slavery. Their departure followed the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, where slavery and climate change were focal themes. Calls for reparations have gained traction, though UK leadership remains unsupportive.
- Country:
- Samoa
King Charles and Queen Camilla concluded their visit in Samoa, addressing the painful history shared by the Commonwealth's members. Their visit coincided with rising calls for reparations concerning transatlantic slavery.
The monarchs left Samoa on a Royal Australia Air Force jet as the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting finished. Their Samoan departure followed a rainy farewell ceremony in Siumu.
King Charles highlighted the importance of understanding historical pain during his summit speech, as global demands for former colonial powers to make reparations gain momentum. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer opposed such calls, reflecting the ongoing debate on addressing colonial legacies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
