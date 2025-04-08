Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Ensures Smooth Char Dham Yatra with Robust Preparations

In preparation for the Char Dham Yatra, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed officials to ensure comprehensive arrangements. This includes advanced parking, safety measures, and real-time updates. The Yatra commence on April 30, 2025, with meticulous management plans in place to address previous challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:44 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has called for meticulous preparation and management measures as the region gears up for the 2025 Char Dham Yatra. During a critical meeting at the Secretariat, he emphasized the importance of smooth operations and ample facilities along the pilgrimage routes. CM Dhami instructed that parking facilities be strategically located near accommodations and essential services.

The Yatra is set to kick off with Yamunotri and Gangotri opening on April 30, continuing with Kedarnath on May 2, and Badrinath on May 4. Dhami highlighted the need for an enhanced slot management system and advanced surveillance through CCTV in sensitive areas. He also underscored the importance of sharing real-time traffic data via social media and utilizing Google Maps for parking information.

Dhami urged that all stakeholders be involved in travel route coordination, ensuring glitches from last year's journey do not recur. The government is implementing both online and offline registration for pilgrims, with extensive support structures like police help desks and drones monitoring disaster-sensitive zones. The state's police force has mapped out detailed plans to manage traffic effectively, including establishing multiple police posts and control rooms to oversee the route.

(With inputs from agencies.)

