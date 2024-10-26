Punjab Police Shake-Up: Suspensions Follow Infamous Gangster Interview

The Punjab Police has taken stern action by suspending seven personnel, among them two individuals holding deputy superintendent rank, for their involvement in the unauthorized interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi while in custody.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), spearheaded by the special director general of police (human rights), revealed that Bishnoi's interview occurred during his detention in Punjab Police's Kharar custody and continued when he was confined in Rajasthan.

This precautionary measure was taken following a SIT report citing misconduct, which led to an official suspension order issued by the Punjab home secretary. The report specified how the interview was broadcasted on a private TV channel, implicating the officers in dereliction of duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)