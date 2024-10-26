Punjab Police Shake-Up: Suspensions Follow Infamous Gangster Interview
The Punjab Police has suspended seven personnel, including two deputy superintendents, following an interview with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi aired while he was in custody. A Special Investigation Team found dereliction of duty, resulting in administrative action against the officials involved in allowing the interview to be conducted and aired.
The Punjab Police has taken stern action by suspending seven personnel, among them two individuals holding deputy superintendent rank, for their involvement in the unauthorized interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi while in custody.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT), spearheaded by the special director general of police (human rights), revealed that Bishnoi's interview occurred during his detention in Punjab Police's Kharar custody and continued when he was confined in Rajasthan.
This precautionary measure was taken following a SIT report citing misconduct, which led to an official suspension order issued by the Punjab home secretary. The report specified how the interview was broadcasted on a private TV channel, implicating the officers in dereliction of duty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
