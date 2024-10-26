Titans of Tension: A Timeline of Israeli-Iranian Hostilities

Escalating tensions between Israel and Iran have reached new heights following a series of retaliatory strikes. Israel's recent actions against Iranian targets were a direct response to missile attacks initiated by Tehran on October 1.

This sequence of events adds another chapter to a history of antagonism that began with the 1979 Iranian Revolution. The revolution displaced Iran's pro-Western leader, leading to the establishment of a Shi'ite regime that viewed enmity towards Israel as a central tenet.

Key moments in this conflict include the establishment of Hezbollah, Iran's alleged nuclear ambitions, and several high-profile assassinations. As the cycle of retaliation continues, both nations remain locked in a perilous standoff with far-reaching implications for regional stability.

