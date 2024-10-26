Left Menu

Titans of Tension: A Timeline of Israeli-Iranian Hostilities

The longstanding conflict between Israel and Iran has escalated recently, marked by retaliatory strikes after the killing of significant figures. This timeline outlines key events from the 1979 Iranian Revolution, through various military and cyber confrontations, to the latest exchanges in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 12:32 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 12:32 IST
Escalating tensions between Israel and Iran have reached new heights following a series of retaliatory strikes. Israel's recent actions against Iranian targets were a direct response to missile attacks initiated by Tehran on October 1.

This sequence of events adds another chapter to a history of antagonism that began with the 1979 Iranian Revolution. The revolution displaced Iran's pro-Western leader, leading to the establishment of a Shi'ite regime that viewed enmity towards Israel as a central tenet.

Key moments in this conflict include the establishment of Hezbollah, Iran's alleged nuclear ambitions, and several high-profile assassinations. As the cycle of retaliation continues, both nations remain locked in a perilous standoff with far-reaching implications for regional stability.

