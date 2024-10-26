High-Stakes Middle East Showdown: Israel vs. Iran

In a stark move early Saturday, Israel carried out military strikes on Iran, carefully avoiding the nation's critical oil and nuclear facilities. The operation comes as a response to this month's Iranian missile attacks, yet aims not to exacerbate already tense regional dynamics.

The Israeli military confirmed multiple waves of airstrikes targeting missile factories, warning Iran against retaliation. Iran reported its air defenses counteracted the strikes, but acknowledged the loss of two soldiers and minor damage, promising a proportional response through official channels.

Tensions have ramped up swiftly since an October attack by Iran-backed Hamas, causing fears of escalation. Meanwhile, intensifying conflicts involving Hezbollah in Lebanon could tip the region into further unrest, as international eyes await Iran's next move.

(With inputs from agencies.)