High-Stakes Middle East Showdown: Israel vs. Iran
Early Saturday, Israel launched strikes on Iran, excluding sensitive oil and nuclear sites. The action followed Iranian attacks and escalated tensions in the volatile region. Despite calls for restraint, both countries prepare for further reactions. The global focus remains on Iran's potential response amid ongoing Middle East conflicts.
In a stark move early Saturday, Israel carried out military strikes on Iran, carefully avoiding the nation's critical oil and nuclear facilities. The operation comes as a response to this month's Iranian missile attacks, yet aims not to exacerbate already tense regional dynamics.
The Israeli military confirmed multiple waves of airstrikes targeting missile factories, warning Iran against retaliation. Iran reported its air defenses counteracted the strikes, but acknowledged the loss of two soldiers and minor damage, promising a proportional response through official channels.
Tensions have ramped up swiftly since an October attack by Iran-backed Hamas, causing fears of escalation. Meanwhile, intensifying conflicts involving Hezbollah in Lebanon could tip the region into further unrest, as international eyes await Iran's next move.
(With inputs from agencies.)
