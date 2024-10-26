Left Menu

MGNREGA Under Siege: Congress Calls Out Government Policies

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused the Modi government of undermining MGNREGA, a crucial support system for India's poorest. He demands a budget increase, criticizing technological barriers causing job and payment access issues. The Aadhaar-Based Payment System led to wide-scale worker ineligibility and wrongful deletions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 17:02 IST
MGNREGA Under Siege: Congress Calls Out Government Policies
Jairam Ramesh Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has launched a scathing criticism of the Modi government's handling of the MGNREGA scheme. He accuses the administration of 'systematically throttling' the program, integral to the livelihoods of millions of India's poorest, by continuously reducing budget allocations and imposing rigid technological requisites.

Ramesh highlighted the adverse effects of mandating the Aadhaar-Based Payment System (ABPS) for the scheme. According to data from Lib Tech, a group of academics and activists, a significant portion of registered and active workers are rendered ineligible due to the stringent conditions imposed. This has, Ramesh argues, led to wrongful deletions and rights violations.

He calls for immediate action from the rural development ministry to halt the use of ABPS and the National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS), demanding increased funding and wage rises to ensure the right to work and fair compensation are upheld.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024