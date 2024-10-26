Scholz Defends Inviolable Borders, Calls for Global Unity

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has underscored the imperative of maintaining national borders without alterations driven by war or force, marking Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a predominant global threat. Speaking to students at BITS Pilani in Goa, Scholz stressed that border inviolability underpins global peace.

On his visit to India, Scholz spoke of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict's potential to destabilize international security. He pointed out historical precedents, quoting a Kenyan ambassador on the potential chaos should borders be redrawn, emphasizing the steady state of current borders as essential for peace.

Highlighting Indo-German relations, Scholz noted the growing Indian presence in Germany, with over 50,000 students marking a rise in bilateral ties. He called for adherence to international rules, discussing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the importance of maritime law and global cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)