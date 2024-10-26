Track Troubles: Unraveling the Malihabad Sabotage Mystery
The Lucknow Police have initiated an investigation into alleged sabotage of railway tracks on the Lucknow-Bareilly route in Malihabad. Following the discovery of logs on the tracks, a train was halted. A case has been filed against unidentified persons, and police are actively probing the incident.
- Country:
- India
Lucknow Police have launched a probe into a potential sabotage incident involving railway tracks on the Lucknow-Bareilly route in Malihabad. This action follows after the loco pilot of a passenger train observed logs on the tracks, prompting an immediate halt near the Malihabad station.
The obstruction was discovered in the early hours of October 24 and 25, and police swiftly moved to remove the logs, thereby resuming train services. The case has been filed against unknown individuals, reflecting the urgency of the investigation pursued by law enforcement officers.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Omvir Singh, assured that teams are diligently investigating the sabotage claim. Authorities are committed to identifying those involved, with firm consequences planned for any who are connected to the act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
