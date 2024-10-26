Left Menu

Track Troubles: Unraveling the Malihabad Sabotage Mystery

The Lucknow Police have initiated an investigation into alleged sabotage of railway tracks on the Lucknow-Bareilly route in Malihabad. Following the discovery of logs on the tracks, a train was halted. A case has been filed against unidentified persons, and police are actively probing the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-10-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 17:47 IST
Track Troubles: Unraveling the Malihabad Sabotage Mystery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lucknow Police have launched a probe into a potential sabotage incident involving railway tracks on the Lucknow-Bareilly route in Malihabad. This action follows after the loco pilot of a passenger train observed logs on the tracks, prompting an immediate halt near the Malihabad station.

The obstruction was discovered in the early hours of October 24 and 25, and police swiftly moved to remove the logs, thereby resuming train services. The case has been filed against unknown individuals, reflecting the urgency of the investigation pursued by law enforcement officers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Omvir Singh, assured that teams are diligently investigating the sabotage claim. Authorities are committed to identifying those involved, with firm consequences planned for any who are connected to the act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024