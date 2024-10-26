Deadly Ambush on Iranian Border Officials

In a devastating attack, ten Iranian border guards lost their lives in southeastern Iran, according to state media reports quoting the interior ministry. This violent incident marks the latest in a series of clashes with alleged Sunni Muslim militants.

The ambush took place in a volatile region bordering Afghanistan and Pakistan, historically known for tensions between Iranian security personnel and Sunni militants.

Additionally, the area has been a hotspot for confrontations with drug traffickers, underlining the persistent instability that plagues the region.

