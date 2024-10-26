Government Cracks Down on Hoax Bomb Threats via Social Media
Amid a wave of hoax bomb threats to airlines, the IT Ministry has enforced strict guidelines for social media platforms to remove misinformation promptly. These guidelines are part of efforts to counter threats to national security, with additional obligations under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.
The proliferation of hoax bomb threats targeting airlines has prompted the Indian IT Ministry to take decisive action, demanding social media platforms adhere to due diligence guidelines for removing misinformation. This move comes as over 275 flights received hoax threats within the past 12 days, most disseminated through social media channels.
In its advisory, the government emphasized the legal duty of social media intermediaries under IT Rules, 2021, to swiftly dismantle or disable access to such unlawful content. Additionally, platforms have been reminded of their added liability under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, for reporting offenses that jeopardize national integrity.
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has vowed strict action against perpetrators, including possible legislative measures to curb such threats. The government has also engaged social media giants like Meta and X to share data related to these hoax threats, signaling an intensified crackdown on digital platforms enabling security threats.
