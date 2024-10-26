Left Menu

Government Cracks Down on Hoax Bomb Threats via Social Media

Amid a wave of hoax bomb threats to airlines, the IT Ministry has enforced strict guidelines for social media platforms to remove misinformation promptly. These guidelines are part of efforts to counter threats to national security, with additional obligations under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newcastle-Upon-Tyne | Updated: 26-10-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 18:28 IST
Government Cracks Down on Hoax Bomb Threats via Social Media

The proliferation of hoax bomb threats targeting airlines has prompted the Indian IT Ministry to take decisive action, demanding social media platforms adhere to due diligence guidelines for removing misinformation. This move comes as over 275 flights received hoax threats within the past 12 days, most disseminated through social media channels.

In its advisory, the government emphasized the legal duty of social media intermediaries under IT Rules, 2021, to swiftly dismantle or disable access to such unlawful content. Additionally, platforms have been reminded of their added liability under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, for reporting offenses that jeopardize national integrity.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has vowed strict action against perpetrators, including possible legislative measures to curb such threats. The government has also engaged social media giants like Meta and X to share data related to these hoax threats, signaling an intensified crackdown on digital platforms enabling security threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024