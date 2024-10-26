Trump's Legal Challenge: A Battle Over Unlawful Appointments
Lawyers for Donald Trump have urged a federal appeals court to uphold the dismissal of the classified documents case, arguing the prosecutor's appointment was illegal. The case was halted by Judge Aileen Cannon, throwing doubt on the legality of appointments across the Executive Branch. The appeal continues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 19:20 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a significant legal twist, lawyers representing former President Donald Trump are appealing to a federal court to maintain the dismissal of a classified documents case, arguing the charges were led by an unlawfully appointed prosecutor.
The case, involving alleged mismanagement of classified documents at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, was dismissed by US District Judge Aileen Cannon, citing the illegal appointment of special counsel Jack Smith.
This decision has halted proceedings ahead of upcoming elections, while debates on the legality of such appointments continue as Trump's legal team defends the dismissal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
