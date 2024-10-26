Trump's Legal Challenge: A Battle Over Unlawful Appointments

In a significant legal twist, lawyers representing former President Donald Trump are appealing to a federal court to maintain the dismissal of a classified documents case, arguing the charges were led by an unlawfully appointed prosecutor.

The case, involving alleged mismanagement of classified documents at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, was dismissed by US District Judge Aileen Cannon, citing the illegal appointment of special counsel Jack Smith.

This decision has halted proceedings ahead of upcoming elections, while debates on the legality of such appointments continue as Trump's legal team defends the dismissal.

(With inputs from agencies.)