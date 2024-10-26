Left Menu

Senior Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Key Appointments Announced

Subodh Kumar Singh, formerly Director General of the National Testing Agency, has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Steel Ministry following a bureaucratic reshuffle. Other notable appointments include Vipin Kumar as Chairman of the Airports Authority of India and Nitesh Kumar Vyas as Additional Secretary in the Home Ministry.

Updated: 26-10-2024 20:03 IST
  • India

In a recent senior-level bureaucratic reshuffle initiated by the Centre, Subodh Kumar Singh has been appointed as the Additional Secretary in the Steel Ministry. Singh's appointment comes after his removal as the Director General of the National Testing Agency, amid controversies surrounding irregularities in competitive exams.

The reshuffle also saw Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer P Krishnamurthy being designated as the chairperson of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority. Meanwhile, Vipin Kumar will take on the role of Chairman of the Airports Authority of India, transitioning from his position as Additional Secretary in the Department of School Education and Literacy.

Additional appointments include Anil Kumar Singhal as Additional Secretary in the Department of School Education and Literacy, succeeding Kumar, and Deputy Election Commissioner Nitesh Kumar Vyas who will become Additional Secretary in the Home Ministry. The reshuffle further extends with Sushil Kumar Lohani, appointed Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, and Sanjiv Narain Mathur joining as Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

