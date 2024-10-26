Senior Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Key Appointments Announced

In a recent senior-level bureaucratic reshuffle initiated by the Centre, Subodh Kumar Singh has been appointed as the Additional Secretary in the Steel Ministry. Singh's appointment comes after his removal as the Director General of the National Testing Agency, amid controversies surrounding irregularities in competitive exams.

The reshuffle also saw Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer P Krishnamurthy being designated as the chairperson of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority. Meanwhile, Vipin Kumar will take on the role of Chairman of the Airports Authority of India, transitioning from his position as Additional Secretary in the Department of School Education and Literacy.

Additional appointments include Anil Kumar Singhal as Additional Secretary in the Department of School Education and Literacy, succeeding Kumar, and Deputy Election Commissioner Nitesh Kumar Vyas who will become Additional Secretary in the Home Ministry. The reshuffle further extends with Sushil Kumar Lohani, appointed Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, and Sanjiv Narain Mathur joining as Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

