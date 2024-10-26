Ghana Denies Reports of Being Militants' Supply Line
The Ghanaian government refuted claims of being a logistical base for Islamist militants active in Burkina Faso. According to the security ministry, Ghana maintains no agreements with these groups and actively engages in counter-terrorism along its northern border, contrary to reports of leniency towards militants.
- Ghana
Ghana has firmly rejected a report by Reuters suggesting that Islamist militants from Burkina Faso are using the country's northern areas as a logistics and medical base.
In a definitive statement, the Ghanaian security ministry denied any non-aggression pacts or tacit agreements with militant factions, emphasizing its robust counter-terrorism measures.
The government highlighted ongoing security operations to thwart terrorist infiltration, underscoring the critical role of its intelligence agencies along the northern border shared with Burkina Faso, amidst regional insurgency challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
