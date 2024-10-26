GST: A Beacon of Cooperative Federalism in India

The Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, has hailed the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as a 'classical example of cooperative federalism.' Speaking at the inaugural lecture series organized by the Marathi daily 'Loksatta,' he emphasized the evolving concept of federalism in India.

During the lecture titled 'Understanding Federalism and Its Potential,' Chandrachud discussed how cooperative federalism enables the Centre and states to work together, balancing collaboration with contestation to achieve development goals. He highlighted the critical role courts have played in formulating a robust framework that ensures state rights are protected.

The CJI also pointed out new challenges like climate change and cybercrime that transcend traditional federal boundaries, stressing the need for federalism to adapt to these realities while upholding democratic ideals of equality, liberty, dignity, and fraternity.

(With inputs from agencies.)