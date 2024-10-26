Tragic Bus Crash Shakes Zacatecas: 24 Dead
A tragic bus crash in Zacatecas, Mexico, left at least 24 people dead and five injured. The bus collided with a tractor-trailer. Zacatecas Governor David Monreal has pledged support for the victims. Rescue operations are underway, and it's unclear if migrants were involved.
At least 24 individuals lost their lives and five sustained injuries in a devastating bus crash on a highway in Mexico's central state of Zacatecas, as reported by local authorities.
The fatal accident transpired early morning when the bus, en route to Ciudad Juarez, collided with a tractor-trailer carrying corn. Zacatecas Governor David Monreal confirmed the casualties via social media, assuring support for those affected by the tragedy.
Recovery efforts continued Saturday as authorities worked to retrieve bodies that had fallen into a ravine. Social media images depicted rescue teams, along with military personnel, securing the site. It remains unconfirmed if any migrants were among the deceased.
