Tragic Bus Crash Shakes Zacatecas: 24 Dead

At least 24 individuals lost their lives and five sustained injuries in a devastating bus crash on a highway in Mexico's central state of Zacatecas, as reported by local authorities.

The fatal accident transpired early morning when the bus, en route to Ciudad Juarez, collided with a tractor-trailer carrying corn. Zacatecas Governor David Monreal confirmed the casualties via social media, assuring support for those affected by the tragedy.

Recovery efforts continued Saturday as authorities worked to retrieve bodies that had fallen into a ravine. Social media images depicted rescue teams, along with military personnel, securing the site. It remains unconfirmed if any migrants were among the deceased.

