Milestone in Indo-China Relations: Navigating the Path Ahead

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced a significant agreement with China to resume patrolling along the LAC, yet complexities remain. He highlighted military resilience and diplomatic efforts as vital to this progress, which marks a step forward but not a resolution of all issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 26-10-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 22:57 IST
In a notable development in Indo-China relations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar revealed a breakthrough agreement with China on LAC patrolling. Although not all issues have been resolved, this accord marks a significant step forward as it enables further dialogue between the two nations.

Jaishankar credited the tremendous efforts of the military and diplomatic initiatives in achieving this agreement, acknowledging the challenging conditions faced by personnel. He emphasized continued efforts in infrastructure development, which plays a crucial role in bolstering military deployment.

Addressing future challenges, Jaishankar pointed out the necessity of ongoing dialogue and trust-building exercises, acknowledging that a complete normalization of ties will require time and deliberate efforts from both sides to reach a broader resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

