Chief Justice Chandrachud Advocates for Judicial Maturity Amid Challenges

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud addressed concerns about the collegium system, emphasizing that institutional growth does not indicate fundamental flaws. Speaking at Loksatta's lecture series, he highlighted the judiciary's role in federal governance and the importance of mature consultative dialogue.

Chief Justice Chandrachud noted that the judiciary's increasing workload demands a greater depth of commitment from judges. He expressed concern over whether judges have adequate time to engage with legal theories beyond their immediate responsibilities.

Despite challenges, he views social media as beneficial for society, offering judges a broader perspective on their impact. Chandrachud stressed the importance of appropriate language and discretion in the digital age, advocating for greater understanding and trust in judicial processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)