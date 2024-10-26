Tragic Night: Mobile Snatching Turns Fatal in Delhi
A fatal incident unfolded in Delhi's Karol Bagh as a 38-year-old man named Mukesh Jha was killed while preventing a phone snatching. Three youths, including a juvenile, have been apprehended. The incident highlights issues of urban safety and the challenges faced by individuals in protecting themselves and others.
In a tragic turn of events in Delhi's Karol Bagh area, a 38-year-old man was murdered on Wednesday night while attempting to thwart a phone snatching. The victim, Mukesh Jha, was brutally stabbed, police confirmed on Saturday.
The incident occurred as Jha, originally from Nepal, accompanied his female friend home after dinner. He confronted three individuals when they tried to snatch his friend's phone. In the ensuing scuffle, Jha was fatally stabbed, and the attackers fled with the phone, according to police reports.
Authorities have apprehended Vishal Suri (22), Shreyansh Rana alias Nonu alias Rana (20), and a 16-year-old juvenile in connection with the crime. Despite lacking prior criminal histories, the suspects face severe charges. Police have secured the weapon used in the attack and the scooter on which the assailants escaped.
