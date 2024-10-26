Left Menu

Tragic Night: Mobile Snatching Turns Fatal in Delhi

A fatal incident unfolded in Delhi's Karol Bagh as a 38-year-old man named Mukesh Jha was killed while preventing a phone snatching. Three youths, including a juvenile, have been apprehended. The incident highlights issues of urban safety and the challenges faced by individuals in protecting themselves and others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 23:08 IST
Tragic Night: Mobile Snatching Turns Fatal in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events in Delhi's Karol Bagh area, a 38-year-old man was murdered on Wednesday night while attempting to thwart a phone snatching. The victim, Mukesh Jha, was brutally stabbed, police confirmed on Saturday.

The incident occurred as Jha, originally from Nepal, accompanied his female friend home after dinner. He confronted three individuals when they tried to snatch his friend's phone. In the ensuing scuffle, Jha was fatally stabbed, and the attackers fled with the phone, according to police reports.

Authorities have apprehended Vishal Suri (22), Shreyansh Rana alias Nonu alias Rana (20), and a 16-year-old juvenile in connection with the crime. Despite lacking prior criminal histories, the suspects face severe charges. Police have secured the weapon used in the attack and the scooter on which the assailants escaped.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024