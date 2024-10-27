Left Menu

Crisis in Port-au-Prince: Gangs Fuel Haitian Humanitarian Disaster

A gang attack in Port-au-Prince forced residents to flee their homes as violence and displacement escalate, affecting nearly 700,000 people in recent months. In response, the UN authorized international support, but efforts have been under-resourced. The crisis exacerbates acute hunger affecting millions across Haiti.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 27-10-2024 02:35 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 02:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Haiti

Port-au-Prince has been gripped by rising violence as gangs increase their attacks, forcing residents to flee their homes. Smoke could be seen above the Solino neighborhood where thousands of people had to abandon their possessions and escape.

Displacement within the Haitian capital has been surging, with reports indicating that the number of internally displaced individuals has doubled to nearly 700,000 in the last three months. This situation has worsened the already critical levels of hunger facing 5.4 million Haitians.

In the ongoing turmoil, a U.N. helicopter providing humanitarian aid was hit by gunfire, illustrating the severe security challenges. Despite U.N. authorization for international assistance to reclaim areas from gangs, efforts have fallen short amid inadequate resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

