Crisis in Port-au-Prince: Gangs Fuel Haitian Humanitarian Disaster

Port-au-Prince has been gripped by rising violence as gangs increase their attacks, forcing residents to flee their homes. Smoke could be seen above the Solino neighborhood where thousands of people had to abandon their possessions and escape.

Displacement within the Haitian capital has been surging, with reports indicating that the number of internally displaced individuals has doubled to nearly 700,000 in the last three months. This situation has worsened the already critical levels of hunger facing 5.4 million Haitians.

In the ongoing turmoil, a U.N. helicopter providing humanitarian aid was hit by gunfire, illustrating the severe security challenges. Despite U.N. authorization for international assistance to reclaim areas from gangs, efforts have fallen short amid inadequate resources.

