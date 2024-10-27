Russia's Defence Foils Drone Onslaught

In a strategic move, Russia's air defense units reported the successful interception and destruction of 51 Ukrainian drones in an overnight operation, as per an announcement by the Russian defense ministry early Sunday.

The ministry disclosed that 18 drones were neutralized over the Tambov region, located approximately 450 km southeast of Moscow. Additional drones were destroyed over the Belgorod, Voronezh, Oryol, and Kursk regions, according to statements shared on the Telegram app.

The attacks resulted in one woman suffering moderate injuries in Belgorod, with regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov noting minor damage to vehicles. Despite the claims, Reuters noted the inability to independently verify these reports, and no immediate response from Ukraine was available. Kyiv has previously indicated that such assaults focus on infrastructure crucial to Russia's military activities, as a counter to ongoing Russian strikes in Ukraine.

