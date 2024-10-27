Left Menu

Russia's Defence Foils Drone Onslaught

Russia reports the interception of 51 Ukrainian drones overnight. Eighteen drones were intercepted over Tambov, and others over Belgorod, Voronezh, Oryol, and Kursk regions. A woman was injured in Belgorod due to the attack. No immediate comment was available from Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 11:38 IST
Russia's Defence Foils Drone Onslaught
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move, Russia's air defense units reported the successful interception and destruction of 51 Ukrainian drones in an overnight operation, as per an announcement by the Russian defense ministry early Sunday.

The ministry disclosed that 18 drones were neutralized over the Tambov region, located approximately 450 km southeast of Moscow. Additional drones were destroyed over the Belgorod, Voronezh, Oryol, and Kursk regions, according to statements shared on the Telegram app.

The attacks resulted in one woman suffering moderate injuries in Belgorod, with regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov noting minor damage to vehicles. Despite the claims, Reuters noted the inability to independently verify these reports, and no immediate response from Ukraine was available. Kyiv has previously indicated that such assaults focus on infrastructure crucial to Russia's military activities, as a counter to ongoing Russian strikes in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024