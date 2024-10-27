Left Menu

Election Cash Seized in Mumbai Ahead of Polls

In an election code of conduct enforcement action, Mumbai Police seized Rs 1.32 crore in cash from five individuals in South Mumbai. Based on a tip-off, police trapped the suspects at Bhoiwada in Bhuleshwar Bazaar. The flying squad documented the seizure, and the funds were transferred to the Income Tax department.

Updated: 27-10-2024 12:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai saw a significant cash seizure ahead of the state assembly polls, with police intercepting Rs 1.32 crore from five individuals. The operation was conducted in collaboration with the Election Commission's flying squad.

Acting on a tip-off, authorities set a trap at Bhoiwada in Bhuleshwar Bazaar, successfully intercepting the suspects with bags of cash.

The seized money, totaling Rs 1.32 crore, was documented by police and handed to the Income Tax department for investigation, ensuring adherence to the election code of conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

