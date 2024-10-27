Election Cash Seized in Mumbai Ahead of Polls

Mumbai saw a significant cash seizure ahead of the state assembly polls, with police intercepting Rs 1.32 crore from five individuals. The operation was conducted in collaboration with the Election Commission's flying squad.

Acting on a tip-off, authorities set a trap at Bhoiwada in Bhuleshwar Bazaar, successfully intercepting the suspects with bags of cash.

The seized money, totaling Rs 1.32 crore, was documented by police and handed to the Income Tax department for investigation, ensuring adherence to the election code of conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)