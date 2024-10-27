Amit Shah's Call for Border Security in West Bengal
Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the need to halt cross-border infiltration from Bangladesh to achieve peace in West Bengal. He criticized the TMC government and urged voters to elect BJP in 2026 to stop illegal immigration, highlighting the significance of land ports in enhancing bilateral ties.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently asserted that lasting peace in West Bengal can only be achieved by curbing cross-border infiltration from Bangladesh. He addressed the issue during the inauguration of a new passenger terminal building and cargo gate at Petrapole land port near the India-Bangladesh border.
Shah criticized the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government over corruption and called on the people of West Bengal to vote for the BJP in the 2026 elections. He assured that illegal immigration would be effectively stopped under BJP governance, emphasizing the role of land ports in ensuring legal movement and improving peace.
The Union Home Minister further remarked that enhanced connectivity and trade relations facilitated by land ports could prevent illegal infiltrations, reinforcing efforts for peace in the state. He urged the population to seek a change in 2026 to address these pressing issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Durga Puja Celebrations Marred by Theft and Tensions in Bangladesh
Narrative being spread in Bangladesh that India is a threat: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Dussehra celebrations in Nagpur.
Tyrannical fundamentalist nature exists in Bangladesh, sword of danger hangs over heads of minorities, including Hindus: Mohan Bhagwat.
Illegal Stay: Eight Bangladeshi Nationals Detained in Udupi
Call upon Bangladeshi govt to ensure safety, security of Hindus, all minorities, their places of worship: Ministry of External Affairs.