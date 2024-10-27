Left Menu

Amit Shah's Call for Border Security in West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the need to halt cross-border infiltration from Bangladesh to achieve peace in West Bengal. He criticized the TMC government and urged voters to elect BJP in 2026 to stop illegal immigration, highlighting the significance of land ports in enhancing bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Petrapole | Updated: 27-10-2024 13:23 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 13:23 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently asserted that lasting peace in West Bengal can only be achieved by curbing cross-border infiltration from Bangladesh. He addressed the issue during the inauguration of a new passenger terminal building and cargo gate at Petrapole land port near the India-Bangladesh border.

Shah criticized the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government over corruption and called on the people of West Bengal to vote for the BJP in the 2026 elections. He assured that illegal immigration would be effectively stopped under BJP governance, emphasizing the role of land ports in ensuring legal movement and improving peace.

The Union Home Minister further remarked that enhanced connectivity and trade relations facilitated by land ports could prevent illegal infiltrations, reinforcing efforts for peace in the state. He urged the population to seek a change in 2026 to address these pressing issues.

