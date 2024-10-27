Cybersecurity Alert: PM Modi's Call to Action Against 'Digital Arrest' Scams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in his 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast on Sunday, emphasizing the rising threat of 'digital arrest' scams. He urged citizens to remain vigilant and adopt a 'stop, think, take action' approach to safeguard their digital security.

Modi disclosed that fraudsters often impersonate authorities such as police or financial institutions to instill fear and extract personal information. He stressed that no legitimate agency would operate via such methods and encouraged immediate reporting of these scams to the national cyber helpline or cybercrime portal.

In addition to raising awareness about digital security, Modi announced the 150th birth anniversary celebrations for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Bhagwan Birsa Munda, marking a significant cultural tribute. He called for public participation in these events to strengthen the message of unity across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)