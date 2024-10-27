Left Menu

Cybersecurity Alert: PM Modi's Call to Action Against 'Digital Arrest' Scams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the growing issue of 'digital arrest' scams in his 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast, urging citizens to adopt a three-step mantra for digital security. He also emphasized the importance of collective awareness to combat such cyber crimes effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 14:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in his 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast on Sunday, emphasizing the rising threat of 'digital arrest' scams. He urged citizens to remain vigilant and adopt a 'stop, think, take action' approach to safeguard their digital security.

Modi disclosed that fraudsters often impersonate authorities such as police or financial institutions to instill fear and extract personal information. He stressed that no legitimate agency would operate via such methods and encouraged immediate reporting of these scams to the national cyber helpline or cybercrime portal.

In addition to raising awareness about digital security, Modi announced the 150th birth anniversary celebrations for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Bhagwan Birsa Munda, marking a significant cultural tribute. He called for public participation in these events to strengthen the message of unity across the nation.

