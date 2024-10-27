Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Gaps and Infiltration Exposed
The October 20 terrorist attack in Gagangir, Jammu and Kashmir's Gaderbal district, exposed significant intelligence gaps and undetected infiltration along the Line of Control. Seven people were killed, highlighting concerns over local youth radicalization and the need for improved intelligence capabilities to counter the growing trend.
An investigation into the October 20 terrorist attack in Gagangir, Gaderbal district, has revealed notable intelligence deficiencies and unreported infiltration over the past year along the Line of Control, officials stated on Sunday.
The attack resulted in seven casualties, including a local doctor and two laborers from Bihar, intensifying fears about local youths joining militant groups. It involved two terrorists: one local from Kulgam, South Kashmir, who joined militants in 2023, and another believed to have infiltrated from Pakistan.
Security officers expressed alarm over swift radicalization of local youths, emphasizing the necessity for enhanced human intelligence (HUMINT) to identify them. Recent police and military leadership changes have refocused efforts on strengthening HUMINT to deter youth involvement in terrorism.
