Bangladeshi National Arrested at Indo-Nepal Border Amid Infiltration Concerns
A Bangladeshi national was apprehended at the Indo-Nepal border for attempting to enter India illegally without proper documents. The arrest was made by Sashastra Seema Bal, and investigations are underway to determine any criminal affiliations and the individual's method of entry.
A Bangladeshi individual was detained at the Indo-Nepal frontier for allegedly attempting unauthorized entry into India, lacking necessary documentation, confirmed a senior official on Tuesday.
Superintendent of Police Somendra Meena elaborated that the arrest occurred on Monday night when the individual was trying to illegally cross into India. The Sashastra Seema Bal took Pradeep Kumar Roy into custody in the Nichlaul region.
Meena noted the absence of visa and passport, stating legal proceedings are in motion while authorities probe potential criminal ties and the infiltration strategy. A case has been opened, and the intelligence bureau has been alerted.
