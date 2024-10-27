Left Menu

Turmoil in Telangana Police: 39 Suspended Amid Agitations

Thirty-nine personnel from the Telangana Special Police have been suspended for misconduct and incitement of unrest. They protested for better working conditions and uniform policies. This undermines discipline and tarnishes the police's image. An investigation is ongoing, and grievances are being addressed by officials.

Turmoil in Telangana Police: 39 Suspended Amid Agitations
In a major disciplinary action, 39 personnel of the Telangana Special Police (TGSP) have been suspended for alleged misconduct and incitement of unrest. The violation stemmed from agitations held inside the battalion campus and streets across Telangana, including Hyderabad.

Personnel demands for uniform policies and improved working conditions spiraled into sporadic protests, garnering attention from police officials. The state police maintained that the actions of the suspended personnel stood contrary to expected conduct and affected the battalion's morale and operational efficiency.

The Directorate of General Police stated that indiscipline in uniform forces is a serious matter with legal consequences. They assured that the grievances are being assessed carefully, urging personnel to maintain decorum while investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

