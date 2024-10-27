Iran Vows to React Against Israel's Alleged Aggression

Iran has formally communicated to the United Nations its intent to counter what it describes as Israel's 'criminal aggression'. Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General demanding an urgent Security Council session.

The Iranian foreign ministry issued this statement on Sunday, highlighting serious concerns about Israel's actions. The letter suggests that Iran is ready to respond if necessary.

This call for discussion at a global level indicates rising tensions in the region, with Iran seeking international attention and response to the situation.

