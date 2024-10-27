Left Menu

Iran Vows to React Against Israel's Alleged Aggression

Iran has notified the United Nations of its right to respond to Israel's actions, termed as 'criminal aggression', through a letter by Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. The letter urged the UN Security Council to convene an urgent meeting to address the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 27-10-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 18:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran has formally communicated to the United Nations its intent to counter what it describes as Israel's 'criminal aggression'. Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General demanding an urgent Security Council session.

The Iranian foreign ministry issued this statement on Sunday, highlighting serious concerns about Israel's actions. The letter suggests that Iran is ready to respond if necessary.

This call for discussion at a global level indicates rising tensions in the region, with Iran seeking international attention and response to the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

