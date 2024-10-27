Left Menu

Honoring Bravery: Biking Rally and Marathon Pay Tribute to Police Martyrs

In light of recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, enhanced security measures have been implemented throughout the Jammu region to ensure a peaceful festival season. A marathon and motorcycle rally were organized to honor police personnel who lost their lives fighting terrorism and to promote unity among citizens.

Updated: 27-10-2024 19:06 IST
Amid escalating terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, authorities have ramped up security measures across the Jammu region to guarantee a tranquil festival season. Additional Director General of Police (Jammu zone), Anand Jain, emphasized the comprehensive security arrangements in an address during a motorcycle rally honoring fallen police personnel.

The event, featuring over 100 motorcyclists from the police department, was a tribute to those who sacrificed their lives combating terrorism. The rally served to raise awareness about patriotism and the importance of national service, underscoring a spirit of unity among both police and civilian participants, a spokesperson noted.

Earlier, the police organized a city marathon, attracting over 250 participants of all ages, in a symbolic 'run for unity' to honor police martyrs. With students contributing through musical performances, the event was a collaborative effort applauded for strengthening public-police relations.

