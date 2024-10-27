Honoring Bravery: Biking Rally and Marathon Pay Tribute to Police Martyrs

Amid escalating terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, authorities have ramped up security measures across the Jammu region to guarantee a tranquil festival season. Additional Director General of Police (Jammu zone), Anand Jain, emphasized the comprehensive security arrangements in an address during a motorcycle rally honoring fallen police personnel.

The event, featuring over 100 motorcyclists from the police department, was a tribute to those who sacrificed their lives combating terrorism. The rally served to raise awareness about patriotism and the importance of national service, underscoring a spirit of unity among both police and civilian participants, a spokesperson noted.

Earlier, the police organized a city marathon, attracting over 250 participants of all ages, in a symbolic 'run for unity' to honor police martyrs. With students contributing through musical performances, the event was a collaborative effort applauded for strengthening public-police relations.

