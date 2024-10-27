Assam's Grade IV Exams: Internet Shutdown for Fair Recruitment

On Sunday, the Assam government organized a written examination for grade IV posts, implementing an internet shutdown for over seven hours to ensure fairness. Across the state, mobile internet services were halted from 8:30 AM to 4 PM, marking the third such instance in two months.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the completion of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination's written tests, initiated last year. He promised to publish results by February, with subsequent viva and skill assessments. Appointment letters are scheduled for distribution on May 10, aligning with the government's anniversary.

The examination saw participation from 8,27,130 eligible candidates in the morning shift across 1,484 centers, and 5,52,002 in the afternoon at 808 centers. To aid test-takers, security was reinforced, and the Northeast Frontier Railway operated special trains. This recruitment drive aims to fill 5,023 posts throughout the state's 28 districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)