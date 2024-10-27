Left Menu

Biden Marks Pittsburgh Synagogue Attack Anniversary Amid Rising Antisemitism

President Joe Biden commemorated the Pittsburgh synagogue attack's sixth anniversary, highlighting a rise in antisemitism during the Gaza conflict. The 2018 attack killed 11 worshippers, marking a pivotal moment in U.S. history. To combat hate, Biden announced strategies including funding and legal actions supporting Jewish communities nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pittsburgh | Updated: 27-10-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 21:46 IST
Biden Marks Pittsburgh Synagogue Attack Anniversary Amid Rising Antisemitism
Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden observed the sixth anniversary of the tragic Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, condemning a worrying rise in antisemitism amidst ongoing violence in Gaza.

The 2018 attack was the deadliest antisemitic assault in American history, claiming 11 lives and injuring seven others. As the nation remembers this tragedy, Biden acknowledged the Jewish community's resilience and their efforts in launching global initiatives against hate and violence.

Amidst escalating antisemitism globally, Biden shared his administration's strategies to counter such hate, including significant security funding and strict legal measures. Vice President Kamala Harris echoed this resolve, ensuring ongoing efforts to safeguard Jewish communities at home and abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024