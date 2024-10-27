Biden Marks Pittsburgh Synagogue Attack Anniversary Amid Rising Antisemitism

President Joe Biden observed the sixth anniversary of the tragic Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, condemning a worrying rise in antisemitism amidst ongoing violence in Gaza.

The 2018 attack was the deadliest antisemitic assault in American history, claiming 11 lives and injuring seven others. As the nation remembers this tragedy, Biden acknowledged the Jewish community's resilience and their efforts in launching global initiatives against hate and violence.

Amidst escalating antisemitism globally, Biden shared his administration's strategies to counter such hate, including significant security funding and strict legal measures. Vice President Kamala Harris echoed this resolve, ensuring ongoing efforts to safeguard Jewish communities at home and abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)