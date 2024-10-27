Escalation Looms as Israel Strikes Iran's Missile Infrastructure

Intensifying regional tensions, Israel conducted airstrikes on Iran's missile infrastructure, a move described as 'precise and powerful' by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This came amid increasing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon, sparking concerns of broader confrontation.

Israeli forces, clashing with Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, executed an airstrike on Sidon. The attack resulted in at least eight casualties, escalating the ongoing conflict. Despite the hostilities, Iran has not indicated its response plan, maintaining regional unpredictability.

The international community, including the U.N., is closely monitoring the situation. However, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian asserted they are not seeking war, while positioning to respond aptly. Meanwhile, Hezbollah continued missile attacks on northern Israel, underscoring the fragile peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)