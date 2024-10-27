Birla Advocates for Greater Public Participation in Policy Formulation

In a call for increased public involvement in the law-making process, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlighted on Sunday the crucial role citizens play in shaping policies, particularly in today's information technology-driven era.

Birla underscored the significance of formulating inclusive, citizen-centric policies that respect democratic values and involve all stakeholders. He emphasized the long-term impacts these laws can have on the country and urged citizens to voice their opinions during consultations.

Addressing an audience at the KIIT School of Public Policy, Birla reiterated India's democratic strength and diversity, noting the world looks to India for peace-promoting policies. He cited the nation's collective resilience during the Covid-19 pandemic as a testament to its democratic spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)