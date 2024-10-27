Left Menu

Birla Advocates for Greater Public Participation in Policy Formulation

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlights the need for more public involvement in law and policy-making amid the technology era. Emphasizing citizen-centric laws, he advocates for inclusive policies that uphold democratic values. Speaking at KIIT School of Public Policy, Birla underscores democracy and diversity as India's strengths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-10-2024 23:42 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 23:42 IST
Om Birla
  • Country:
  • India

In a call for increased public involvement in the law-making process, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlighted on Sunday the crucial role citizens play in shaping policies, particularly in today's information technology-driven era.

Birla underscored the significance of formulating inclusive, citizen-centric policies that respect democratic values and involve all stakeholders. He emphasized the long-term impacts these laws can have on the country and urged citizens to voice their opinions during consultations.

Addressing an audience at the KIIT School of Public Policy, Birla reiterated India's democratic strength and diversity, noting the world looks to India for peace-promoting policies. He cited the nation's collective resilience during the Covid-19 pandemic as a testament to its democratic spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

