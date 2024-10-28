BOJ's Communication Conundrum: Navigating Market Signals

The Bank of Japan is under scrutiny for its communication strategies after a surprise interest rate hike in July led to market disruptions. Kazuo Ueda, governor of the BOJ, highlighted the need for better clarity in communication with financial markets to avoid future surprises.

The central bank had hinted at a potential rate hike, but the signals failed to resonate with investors due to perceived weak consumption. Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino identified technical language as a barrier, stressing the importance of clear communication that effectively reaches the audience.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr echoed this sentiment, emphasizing empathy and plain language. Discussions within the BOJ continue on how to enhance transparency and unify communications among policymakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)