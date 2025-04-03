Language Showdown: MNS Confronts Bank Over Marathi Communication

Tensions rose in Thane's Ambernath town when Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) members confronted a nationalised bank manager for not using Marathi, the official state language. The incident occurred as part of the MNS's campaign to preserve Marathi in official communications.

A video of the heated confrontation quickly gained traction on social media. MNS activists were seen demanding the manager use Marathi, with the bank official maintaining his right under the All India Service to communicate in any permissible language.

In a related move, the MNS's student wing, led by Sandeep Pachange, approached educational authorities to demand action against schools restricting Marathi use. The MNS continues to push for Marathi's primacy in public interactions.

