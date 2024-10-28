Left Menu

Impersonation Woes: J&K Deputy CM Flags Fake Social Media Account

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary reported a fake account in his name on social media platform X. The account surfaced soon after a new government led by Omar Abdullah was established. Choudhary advised the public not to follow the account and tagged law enforcement for action.

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary has raised alarms over a fake social media account impersonating him. The account appeared on site 'X' shortly after the new government, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, took office.

Choudhary posted an image of the fraudulent account and urged citizens not to engage with it. He tagged both the chief minister and local police to expedite the investigation.

The deputy chief minister called the account the work of a miscreant and insisted on swift police action to prevent any misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

