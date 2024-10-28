Impersonation Woes: J&K Deputy CM Flags Fake Social Media Account
Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary reported a fake account in his name on social media platform X. The account surfaced soon after a new government led by Omar Abdullah was established. Choudhary advised the public not to follow the account and tagged law enforcement for action.
- India
(With inputs from agencies.)
