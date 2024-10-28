Controversy Unfolds: Opposition Walks Out Over Waqf Bill Presentation
Several opposition members, including Sanjay Singh and Mohammed Abdulla, walked out of a meeting over changes made to the Waqf Amendment Bill presentation by the Delhi Waqf Board, which allegedly occurred without the knowledge of the Delhi government, prompting concerns over unauthorized alterations to the report.
In a dramatic turn of events, several opposition members staged a walkout during the Joint Committee meeting on the Waqf Amendment Bill on Monday. This protest was sparked by a controversial presentation from the Delhi Waqf Board.
The opposition accused the Delhi Waqf Board's administrator of making unauthorized changes to a presentation that had been prepared without the consent of the Delhi government.
Key opposition figures including Sanjay Singh of the AAP, Mohammed Abdulla of the DMK, and Congress members Naseer Hussain and Mohamed Jawed, exited the meeting. They alleged that MCD Commissioner and Waqf Board Administrator Ashwini Kumar significantly modified the initial report without approval from the chief minister.
