Delhi High Court to Hear BJP's Plea on Withheld CAG Reports

The Delhi High Court will hear a plea on October 29 by BJP MLAs, requesting the city government to send 12 CAG reports on liquor duty, pollution, and finance to the lieutenant governor for assembly review. The plea highlights concerns over governance transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 13:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court announced on Monday that it plans to schedule a hearing for October 29 regarding a plea from BJP MLAs. The plea seeks an order for the city government to forward 12 CAG reports concerning liquor duty, pollution, and finance to the lieutenant governor for presentation in the assembly.

Senior counsel representing the petitioners mentioned the plea before a bench led by Chief Justice Manmohan. The bench, which also includes Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, agreed to prioritize the matter.

Filed by Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta and other BJP MLAs, the petition accuses the Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Atishi, of withholding crucial reports from the LG, citing concerns over financial transparency and accountability. The BJP contends that vital information is being suppressed, thwarting proper governmental scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

