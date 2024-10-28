Left Menu

Karnataka's Iron Ore Scandal: Congress vs BJP

Karnataka's Law Minister, H K Patil, defended Congress following a court's sentencing of a party MLA for theft and export of seized iron ore. Patil accused the BJP of facilitating the theft of mineral resources during its tenure, while highlighting Congress' efforts to fight corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-10-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 14:19 IST
Karnataka's Iron Ore Scandal: Congress vs BJP
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, H K Patil, on Monday defended the ruling Congress amid criticism following a court sentencing of a party MLA related to iron ore theft and export. Patil asserted that it was Congress that initiated action against this 'loot' and those implicated in the crime.

Patil directed accusations toward the opposition BJP, claiming that the theft of mineral resources, valued in 'lakhs of crores,' occurred during BJP's tenure. Referring to recent court actions, Patil highlighted the life sentences and a hefty fine imposed on those found guilty of these crimes.

Patil underscored the proactive efforts by Congress, including a padayatra from Bengaluru to Ballari under Siddaramaiah's leadership, to confront large-scale corruption. He emphasized the necessity of acting on the Lokayukta's report, seeking a comprehensive end to corruption and asserting the court's verdict as a validation of the ongoing fight to protect the state's resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024