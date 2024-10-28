Karnataka's Iron Ore Scandal: Congress vs BJP

The Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, H K Patil, on Monday defended the ruling Congress amid criticism following a court sentencing of a party MLA related to iron ore theft and export. Patil asserted that it was Congress that initiated action against this 'loot' and those implicated in the crime.

Patil directed accusations toward the opposition BJP, claiming that the theft of mineral resources, valued in 'lakhs of crores,' occurred during BJP's tenure. Referring to recent court actions, Patil highlighted the life sentences and a hefty fine imposed on those found guilty of these crimes.

Patil underscored the proactive efforts by Congress, including a padayatra from Bengaluru to Ballari under Siddaramaiah's leadership, to confront large-scale corruption. He emphasized the necessity of acting on the Lokayukta's report, seeking a comprehensive end to corruption and asserting the court's verdict as a validation of the ongoing fight to protect the state's resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)