Tragic Incident in Chitrakoot: Father Takes Drastic Action
In Chitrakoot, a father killed his young son using an axe and then attempted to self-immolate. The local police intervened, saving him and taking him into custody. The event was triggered by the child's nighttime crying, leading to a tragic outcome. An investigation is ongoing.
A horrific tragedy unfolded in Chitrakoot district when a 35-year-old father, Rajkumar Nishad, allegedly killed his five-year-old son in a fit of rage before trying to end his own life by self-immolation. The brutal incident took place in Duwari village under the Mau police station area on Sunday evening.
According to sources, Nishad was disturbed by his son Satyam's incessant crying during the night. In a moment of anger, he used an axe to end the child's life. Following the act, the father locked himself in a room and set it on fire in what appeared to be a suicide attempt.
Fortunately, neighbors heard the commotion and were able to break into the room, rescuing Nishad. He was subsequently handed over to the authorities. Police have recovered the murder weapon and are currently interrogating Nishad to understand the full scope of the incident.
