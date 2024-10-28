Left Menu

Tragic Incident in Chitrakoot: Father Takes Drastic Action

In Chitrakoot, a father killed his young son using an axe and then attempted to self-immolate. The local police intervened, saving him and taking him into custody. The event was triggered by the child's nighttime crying, leading to a tragic outcome. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda(Up) | Updated: 28-10-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 14:53 IST
Tragic Incident in Chitrakoot: Father Takes Drastic Action
incident
  • Country:
  • India

A horrific tragedy unfolded in Chitrakoot district when a 35-year-old father, Rajkumar Nishad, allegedly killed his five-year-old son in a fit of rage before trying to end his own life by self-immolation. The brutal incident took place in Duwari village under the Mau police station area on Sunday evening.

According to sources, Nishad was disturbed by his son Satyam's incessant crying during the night. In a moment of anger, he used an axe to end the child's life. Following the act, the father locked himself in a room and set it on fire in what appeared to be a suicide attempt.

Fortunately, neighbors heard the commotion and were able to break into the room, rescuing Nishad. He was subsequently handed over to the authorities. Police have recovered the murder weapon and are currently interrogating Nishad to understand the full scope of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mozambique’s Blueprint for Climate Leadership: Advancing Blue Carbon Commitments

Tackling Gender Disparities in Cambodia: A Comprehensive Action Plan for the Next Five Years

Navigating Fragility: Climate and Development Strategies for Sustainable Peace

Empowering Cambodian Women Through Childcare: A Path to Workforce Inclusion and Child Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024