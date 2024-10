Russia's Diplomatic Moves to Ease Middle East Tensions

Russia is actively engaging in diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions in the Middle East, according to a statement on Monday from the Kremlin. This announcement comes in the wake of Israeli military strikes on Iran.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov addressed the situation, emphasizing that Moscow is in continuous contact with all sides involved in the conflict. These efforts underline Russia's commitment to facilitating dialogue and finding peaceful resolutions.

The Kremlin's initiative highlights its role as a key player in the complex geopolitical landscape of the Middle East, as it works towards de-escalation and stability in the region.

