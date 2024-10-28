Terrorist Neutralized in Akhnoor Sector: A Detailed Account
Special forces were engaged in a fierce operation to neutralize terrorists after an army convoy attack in the Akhnoor sector. One terrorist was killed, and others fled towards nearby forests. Explosive gunfire ensued as special forces and NSG mobilized around 2.45 pm with helicopter surveillance.
In the early hours of Monday, special forces engaged in a tactical operation to neutralize recently infiltrated terrorists who attacked an army convoy in the Akhnoor sector, officials reported. The operation resulted in the death of one terrorist, with the recovery of a weapon, as per the Army's White Knight Corps.
The incident unfolded when three suspected terrorists opened fire on an army convoy around 6:30 am, inflicting the most damage on a forces' ambulance. Retaliation from the troops forced the terrorists to flee toward a nearby forest area, according to official sources.
Heightened by intense gunfire and powerful explosions, special forces, assisted by the National Security Guards (NSG), pinpointed the terrorists' location in a basement. Helicopter surveillance was initiated to support ground operations, ensuring strategic coverage of the area at approximately 2:45 pm.
