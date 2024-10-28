Left Menu

Custodial Controversy: Justice Demanded for Trader's Death

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Mohit Pandey's family, offering Rs 10 lakh compensation after his alleged custodial death. He promised strict action against those responsible. The incident spurred political outcry, with opposition parties criticizing the government's handling of law enforcement excesses.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the grieving family of trader Mohit Pandey on Monday. Pandey had died while in police custody due to alleged mistreatment. In response, the Chief Minister announced a compensation package of Rs 10 lakh for the family, including educational support for the deceased's children.

In reaction to public outcry, authorities registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the involved police officials, charging them with murder and conspiracy. The police station's in-charge was suspended following the incident. Adityanath assured the family that stringent measures would be taken against the accused.

The incident has ignited significant political debate, with opposition leaders critiquing the BJP's governance and law enforcement approach. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and Congressman Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were vocal in their condemnation, calling the state's condition 'jungle raj' while demanding justice for police excesses.

