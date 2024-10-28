Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Demands Enhanced Security Amid Threats
Bihar MP Rajesh Ranjan, known as Pappu Yadav, has requested increased security from Union Home Minister Amit Shah due to alleged threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He seeks an upgrade from 'Y' to 'Z' security and a police escort, warning of dire consequences otherwise.
- Country:
- India
Rajesh Ranjan, famously known as Pappu Yadav, a Member of Parliament from Bihar, has reached out to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking enhanced security over alleged threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
The Purnea MP's letter was shared with the media, along with an audio clip purportedly from a Bishnoi aide, as Yadav demanded his security be upgraded from 'Y' to 'Z' and requested police escort for his travels throughout Bihar.
Yadav claims the threats stem from his social media activities against Bishnoi, following the alleged involvement of the jailed gangster in the Mumbai assassination of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- MP
- Pappu Yadav
- security
- Lawrence Bishnoi
- threat
- Amit Shah
- gangster
- politician
- Bollywood
ALSO READ
Cyber Threats Loom Over Trump Supporters as Key Group Suffers Breach
Contaminated Tap: The Hidden Threat in America's Private Wells
PTI Threatens Massive Protests for Imran Khan's Access on SCO Summit Day
Australia Bolsters Defense Against Bird Flu Threat
Kejriwal Sounds Alarm on 'Gangster Raj' Threat in India