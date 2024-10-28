Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Demands Enhanced Security Amid Threats

Rajesh Ranjan, famously known as Pappu Yadav, a Member of Parliament from Bihar, has reached out to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking enhanced security over alleged threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The Purnea MP's letter was shared with the media, along with an audio clip purportedly from a Bishnoi aide, as Yadav demanded his security be upgraded from 'Y' to 'Z' and requested police escort for his travels throughout Bihar.

Yadav claims the threats stem from his social media activities against Bishnoi, following the alleged involvement of the jailed gangster in the Mumbai assassination of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui.

(With inputs from agencies.)