Tragic Assault: Unidentified Attackers Strike Chad's Military Base

An attack on a military base in west Chad resulted in the death of at least 40 soldiers. President Idriss Deby visited the site, initiating a military operation to apprehend the unidentified assailants.

In a devastating turn of events, at least 40 Chadian soldiers lost their lives in an attack on a military base located in the country's west. The assailants responsible for this deadly strike have yet to be identified.

Following the attack, Chad's President Idriss Deby promptly visited the scene early Monday morning. He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and voiced his commitment to finding those responsible.

In response to the incident, President Deby announced that a military operation has been launched in an effort to track down and apprehend the attackers, underscoring the urgency and seriousness with which the government is treating this tragic event.

