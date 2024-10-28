Left Menu

Karnataka Cabinet Greenlights Internal Reservation for Scheduled Castes

The Karnataka cabinet has approved the establishment of a commission to collect data for internal reservation among Scheduled Castes. Led by a retired High Court judge, the commission will present findings in three months, pausing recruitment temporarily. This decision follows a recent Supreme Court verdict allowing subclassification within Scheduled Castes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-10-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 17:55 IST
Karnataka Cabinet Greenlights Internal Reservation for Scheduled Castes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka cabinet has consented to an internal reservation among Scheduled Castes (SC), announcing the formation of a new commission to gather empirical data.

This commission, to be led by a retired High Court judge, was confirmed by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil following the cabinet meeting. "In light of recent demands and discussions regarding internal reservation among SCs, and subsequent to the Supreme Court's verdict, today's decision solidifies our commitment to this initiative," Patil said.

The government expects the commission's report within three months, halting all upcoming recruitments until then. "No recruitment processes will commence until post-report," Patil added. This move comes after the previous BJP cabinet's proposition of specific quotas and follows the Supreme Court's ruling on the state's authority to sub-classify groups within Scheduled Castes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024