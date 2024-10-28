Left Menu

Delhi Reintroduces Bus Marshals to Combat Pollution

The Delhi government plans to redeploy 10,000 civil defence volunteers, previously terminated, as bus marshals to mitigate pollution. The volunteers will work with the Transport Department and DPCC, focusing on pollution control and monitoring vehicle emissions. The move follows political contention between AAP and BJP, each claiming credit for their reappointment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:46 IST
Delhi Reintroduces Bus Marshals to Combat Pollution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has announced the redeployment of 10,000 civil defence volunteers to help combat pollution in the city, particularly as bus marshals, Chief Minister Atishi declared on Monday.

At a press conference following a meeting with officials, Atishi confirmed the reintroduction of these volunteers in coordination with the Transport Department and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to address pollution hotspots.

Volunteers will ensure compliance with pollution regulations, manage public transport more effectively, and assist at 1,000 Pollution Under Control (PUC) centers. This measure comes amid political disputes between AAP and BJP, each claiming a role in the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024