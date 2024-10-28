Delhi Reintroduces Bus Marshals to Combat Pollution
The Delhi government plans to redeploy 10,000 civil defence volunteers, previously terminated, as bus marshals to mitigate pollution. The volunteers will work with the Transport Department and DPCC, focusing on pollution control and monitoring vehicle emissions. The move follows political contention between AAP and BJP, each claiming credit for their reappointment.
The Delhi government has announced the redeployment of 10,000 civil defence volunteers to help combat pollution in the city, particularly as bus marshals, Chief Minister Atishi declared on Monday.
At a press conference following a meeting with officials, Atishi confirmed the reintroduction of these volunteers in coordination with the Transport Department and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to address pollution hotspots.
Volunteers will ensure compliance with pollution regulations, manage public transport more effectively, and assist at 1,000 Pollution Under Control (PUC) centers. This measure comes amid political disputes between AAP and BJP, each claiming a role in the decision.
