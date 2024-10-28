Tragedy at Navi Mumbai Orphanage: Abuse Allegations Surface

In a disturbing case out of Navi Mumbai, police have registered allegations against four individuals for the rape of a 13-year-old orphanage resident. The incidents reportedly took place over a period stretching from July to September.

The case, filed at Khandeshwar police station, includes charges under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Among the accused are members of the orphanage staff, including a woman caretaker who allegedly failed to report the abuse.

Details from the first information report reveal that one of the men entered the girl's quarters through a window and assaulted her in July, with another accused involved in a similar incident last month. Disturbingly, the caretaker was aware of the abuse but did not notify authorities. As of now, no arrests have been made.

(With inputs from agencies.)