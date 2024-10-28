Left Menu

Tragedy at Navi Mumbai Orphanage: Abuse Allegations Surface

Police have registered a case against four people for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl at an orphanage in Navi Mumbai. The accused include orphanage staff, with a woman caretaker accused of failing to report the abuse. The incidents occurred between July and September.

In a disturbing case out of Navi Mumbai, police have registered allegations against four individuals for the rape of a 13-year-old orphanage resident. The incidents reportedly took place over a period stretching from July to September.

The case, filed at Khandeshwar police station, includes charges under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Among the accused are members of the orphanage staff, including a woman caretaker who allegedly failed to report the abuse.

Details from the first information report reveal that one of the men entered the girl's quarters through a window and assaulted her in July, with another accused involved in a similar incident last month. Disturbingly, the caretaker was aware of the abuse but did not notify authorities. As of now, no arrests have been made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

