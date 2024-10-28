Mizoram Enforces Festive Season Firecracker Ban to Combat Pollution

The Mizoram government has taken a decisive step to reduce pollution during the festive season by banning firecrackers and sky lanterns, as announced by Home Minister K Sapdanga on Monday. The ban is set to be enforced during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Addressing party members at the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) office, Sapdanga emphasized that the government will strictly monitor and penalize individuals involved in the illegal use or transport of pyrotechnics. This is part of a broader initiative to maintain peace and avoid pollution during the holidays.

The home minister also highlighted the strategic collaboration with civil society organizations and all police units across Mizoram, stating that night patrols will be active in both towns and villages. This move mirrors past initiatives where similar bans were imposed to uphold the sanctity of these celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)